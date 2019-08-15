Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Contrasting side by side

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|111
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Volatility & Risk
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s beta is 2.05 which is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
45.8 and 45.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
