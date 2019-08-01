Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Contrasting side by side

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 113 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.27 beta and it is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.