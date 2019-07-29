Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 113 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.34 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 2.07 which is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, Exelixis Inc. has 7.6 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 51.66% at a $128 consensus price target. Competitively Exelixis Inc. has an average price target of $33.33, with potential upside of 60.24%. The results provided earlier shows that Exelixis Inc. appears more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares. 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.