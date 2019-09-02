Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Contrasting side by side

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 109 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 1.6% respectively. 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.