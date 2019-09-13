Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 107 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 473.84 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 10%. About 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.