Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 110 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.37 N/A -2.89 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aytu BioScience Inc. has beta of 4.59 which is 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Aytu BioScience Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.