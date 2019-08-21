Madison Investment Holdings Upped Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Last Week

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 250.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 178,958 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 250,275 shares with $26.55 million value, up from 71,317 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $117.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $125.47. About 1.93 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Among 4 analysts covering Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exelixis has $48 highest and $2300 lowest target. $30.75’s average target is 42.63% above currents $21.56 stock price. Exelixis had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of EXEL in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. See Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Up 15.2% YTD on Strong Cabometyx Sales – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelixis: A Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exelixis (EXEL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Exelixis, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 39,267 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Verition Fund Ltd Company owns 58,248 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 108,181 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 11,370 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl invested in 0% or 58,755 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 626,537 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc owns 6.70M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory has 20,986 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 88,811 were reported by Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Arrowstreet L P owns 44,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.98 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company has market cap of $6.53 billion. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 2.21M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 15 Presentations at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA ENTER INTO PACT TO DISCOVER & DEVELOP NOVEL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exelixis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXEL); 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd. On Other; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co reported 19,093 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 4.51 million shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 43,329 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp, California-based fund reported 12,296 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 129,817 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability Co holds 161,922 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Co owns 6.03 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.71% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 310,335 are owned by Hamlin Cap Mgmt. Lord Abbett Co Lc invested in 0.16% or 464,907 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.61% or 91,065 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 15,150 shares. Trustco Bank N Y accumulated 11,475 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -8.61% below currents $125.47 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 20,523 shares to 290,504 valued at $34.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Japan Etf stake by 62,726 shares and now owns 412,671 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.