Madison Investment Holdings Upped Its Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by $358,176; Rockland Trust Co Decreased Independent Bk Mass (INDB) Stake by $1.88 Million

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 33,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 580,133 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.62M, down from 613,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Independent Bk Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 80,936 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 8,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 830,590 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.12M, up from 822,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 14.98 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Citizens to open its first branch in Seaport area – Boston Business Journal” on November 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank (INDB) to Acquire MNB Bancorp for $54.2M – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corp (INDB) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 21, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold INDB shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,756 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.05% or 75,707 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 500 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 20,806 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) owns 162 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt Inc reported 0.83% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 29,420 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 357 shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Citigroup stated it has 24,586 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 260,761 shares. Bollard Gru Lc holds 2,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc owns 2,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) or 1.10M shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 313 shares to 16,082 shares, valued at $17.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 8,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $46.84 million for 13.18 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc stated it has 728 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 7,932 shares. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 3.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Paloma Ptnrs reported 65,760 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd has 0.72% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14.25M shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd owns 6.05 million shares. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 54,231 shares. 26,653 are owned by Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Financial Bank Of Hawaii owns 15,862 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 418,385 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.44% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 376,651 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% or 212,518 shares. Agf stated it has 505,718 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.