Madison Investment Holdings Upped Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $2.64 Million; Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Holding Has Increased by Rwc Asset Management Llp

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 15,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.48M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 44,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 571,136 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. The insider GREENIAUS H JOHN bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

