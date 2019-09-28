Madison Investment Holdings Upped Amphenol (APH) Stake By $850,535; ASTON MARTIN LAGO UNITED KINGDOM (AMGDF) SI Increased By 0.2%

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Amphenol Corp (APH) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 8,953 shares as Amphenol Corp (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 415,666 shares with $39.88 million value, up from 406,713 last quarter. Amphenol Corp now has $28.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $95.73. About 1.56M shares traded or 9.09% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

ASTON MARTIN LAGO UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:AMGDF) had an increase of 0.2% in short interest. AMGDF’s SI was 795,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.2% from 793,800 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1989 days are for ASTON MARTIN LAGO UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:AMGDF)’s short sellers to cover AMGDF’s short positions. It closed at $7.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, makes, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased First Data Corp stake by 19,000 shares to 423,455 valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Booking Holdings Inc stake by 1,965 shares and now owns 20,134 shares. Ishares Msci United Kingdom Et was reduced too.