Madison Investment Holdings Trimmed Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $6.20 Million; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding Upped by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 74,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,329 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90M, down from 350,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 10.96 million shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 103.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 98,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,379 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17 million, up from 94,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $111.89. About 2.48M shares traded or 74.10% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.27 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 44,563 shares to 401,960 shares, valued at $70.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emer (EEMV) by 46,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 85,341 shares to 15,909 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 51,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,890 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).