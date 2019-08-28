Madison Investment Holdings Trimmed Position in Eog Resources (EOG) as Share Value Declined; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $1.48 Million; Valuation Rose

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 8,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 244,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22M, down from 252,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 2.54 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS

