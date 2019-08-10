Madison Investment Holdings Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Sprott Has Upped By $825,000 Its Franklin Res (BEN) Holding

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 42.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 280,634 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 379,262 shares with $16.11 million value, down from 659,896 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $202.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure

Sprott Inc increased Franklin Res Inc (BEN) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 25,000 shares as Franklin Res Inc (BEN)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Sprott Inc holds 275,000 shares with $9.11 million value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Franklin Res Inc now has $14.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 4.73M shares traded or 65.74% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Expeditors International Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) stake by 16,989 shares to 715,567 valued at $54.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Information Technolog (VGT) stake by 141,914 shares and now owns 378,500 shares. Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Long Road Counsel Ltd has invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Burney Company has 194,034 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Linscomb Williams reported 137,495 shares stake. Blue Finance Inc has 0.99% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 555,332 are held by Bruce &. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust reported 37,307 shares stake. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com invested in 21.80 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. Murphy Mgmt accumulated 54,157 shares. Aperio Gp Lc, California-based fund reported 5.49M shares. Cincinnati Casualty has invested 8.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Uss Invest Ltd stated it has 251,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Limited Co owns 13,570 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 16,734 were reported by Lafayette Investments. Washington invested in 0.68% or 296,618 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Investment Limited Liability holds 13,057 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus owns 160,918 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 11,296 were accumulated by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 69,885 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 2,706 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Srb Corp accumulated 22,222 shares. Lesa Sroufe & invested in 2.66% or 93,740 shares. Hl Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,332 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 137,604 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc accumulated 1.23 million shares. 8,423 are held by Suntrust Banks. James Inv Inc holds 3,025 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 9,416 shares.

