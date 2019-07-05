Madison Investment Holdings Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) Decreased by $525,000; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $54.35 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 2.83M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 434,360 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, down from 446,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 1.77 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: H & R Block, Twitter and Philip Morris – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lydall – An Execution Story That Isn’t Executing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Philip Morris Stock Fell 11% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 270,471 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 213,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp holds 114,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,570 shares. Shayne & Ltd Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,599 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lpl Fincl Llc has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 609,519 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clean Yield Group Inc stated it has 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amica Retiree holds 6,134 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 16,937 shares stake. Maryland Capital invested in 0.32% or 29,017 shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 2,433 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,060 shares. Sit Associate invested in 0.04% or 13,900 shares. Moreover, Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability reported 24,805 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 44,972 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $53.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 106,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $732,069 activity.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $352.28 million for 6.73 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,175 are owned by Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.16% or 334,178 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hudock Capital Ltd Liability invested in 6 shares. Mackay Shields Limited has 0.35% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp accumulated 0% or 23,604 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability holds 23,947 shares. 385,682 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 4.18M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 25,269 are held by Bluecrest Capital. Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 0% or 9,351 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 28 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 306 shares.