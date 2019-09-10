Madison Investment Holdings Stake in Newmarket (NEU) Boosted as Stock Rose; Cim Trimmed Its Holding in Trex Co (TREX) by $604,205 as Stock Value Rose

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 3,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 51,636 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39 million, up from 48,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $455.4. About 24,697 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 9,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 19,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 201,685 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 18,974 shares or 0% of the stock. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Michigan-based Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 179,131 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement has 190,170 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 79,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Kj Harrison Ptnrs accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Manchester Cap Ltd reported 1,272 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 516,147 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd reported 0.6% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Principal Group Inc Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 260,999 shares. Strs Ohio owns 23,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% or 177,895 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.14M for 32.63 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 230,904 shares to 482,573 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 465,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,464 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold NEU shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney holds 0.34% or 12,678 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 4,638 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd reported 0.6% stake. 765,263 are owned by Blackrock Inc. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company Incorporated holds 0.99% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 16,383 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Da Davidson Com stated it has 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Creative Planning reported 698 shares stake. Nordea Invest invested in 0.02% or 26,189 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 16,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 476 shares. Wisconsin-based Madison Invest Incorporated has invested 0.41% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Profund Ltd has invested 0.02% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Cwm Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 13 shares.