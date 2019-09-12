Madison Investment Holdings Stake in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Raised by $9.15 Million; Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped Its World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stake by $1.34 Million as Market Value Rose

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 91,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 794,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.14M, up from 702,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 4.02M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 188.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 38,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 58,470 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 20,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 502,665 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR) by 13,320 shares to 17,362 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (NYSE:BRSS) by 7,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,856 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 1.22M shares. Principal Inc has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 338,673 shares. Cipher LP invested in 24,981 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 13,472 shares. 226,883 are held by Brandywine Glob Mngmt. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Lc owns 492,571 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Management stated it has 16,813 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Segall Bryant Hamill has 380,046 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 250,476 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company stated it has 282,226 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 691 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Capital Management Ltd Co holds 10,198 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Partners accumulated 0.04% or 5,039 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc reported 570,850 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,980 shares. Foster And Motley has 0.37% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 26,361 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 485,441 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Btc Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd reported 15,799 shares. Mairs And Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 20,015 are owned by Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Company. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company invested in 52,375 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 43,123 shares. 256,982 were accumulated by Salem Counselors. Systematic Fincl Management LP stated it has 9,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company reported 3,442 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.