Madison Investment Holdings Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (BK) Boosted as Stock Price Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.20 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (BK) by 209.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 172,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 254,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, up from 82,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 3.62M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – 88DG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REINHART CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES NANCY REYDA AS COO, TECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – 64GC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 81,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.06M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

