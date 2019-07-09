Madison Investment Holdings Raised Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position in 3M Company (MMM) by $31.38 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 151 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,191 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08B, down from 5,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $165.12. About 3.20 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 25,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 936,590 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.23 million, up from 910,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 4.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77 million on Thursday, February 7. Bushman Julie L also sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. On Thursday, May 9 PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Does 3M Face Longer-Term Dividend Risks After 2019 and 2020? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comparing 3M To Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) and LG-Innotek Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M’s Metal Mesh Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Libra Moves Fast And Breaks Too Many Things – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Going fast and going low: Emerging central banks keep cutting rates in June – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump’s Fed Picks Contain Seeds Of Dollar Disaster – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Brinker’s Sales Building Efforts Bring Back Lost Sheen? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Muji wannabe’s $1 bln IPO tests power of mimicry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

