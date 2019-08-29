Madison Investment Holdings Raised Holding in Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL) by $3.53 Million as Market Value Rose; Burney Co Has Decreased Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $550,836 as Stock Rose

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 110,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.97 million, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 885,190 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Burney Co decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 31,924 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 36,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 1.35M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 465,053 shares to 521,464 shares, valued at $38.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 62,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,671 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Company reported 18,675 shares. 42,885 were reported by Penn Capital Company. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 99 shares. 149,243 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Johnson Financial Group holds 0% or 1,080 shares. Capital Guardian Communications reported 817 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 68,195 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Enterprise Services holds 0% or 567 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 423,541 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 14,750 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr reported 894 shares stake. Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 360 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 6,930 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Arch Capital Stock to Split, Shares to be More Affordable – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ACGL) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Is Up 0.91% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 219,575 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Koshinski Asset Management has 2,693 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,455 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 76,964 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Profund Lc reported 6,618 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 67,376 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt reported 0.86% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Motco accumulated 180 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has 6,790 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 17 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 282,915 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 14,831 shares to 370,318 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 54,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).