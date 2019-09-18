Madison Investment Holdings Raised Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) Position; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $3.06 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 277,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.64M, up from 257,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 536,442 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 32,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.67 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.33M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab accumulated 0.07% or 714,971 shares. Country Tru National Bank owns 1,119 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,902 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 11.62M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,734 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1,900 shares. Cap Rech Glob Invsts has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund holds 0.11% or 3,512 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 256 shares in its portfolio. 1,400 are owned by Ellington Grp Ltd Co. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 780,062 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My 3rd Largest Position – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Own for 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 96,681 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $102.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 598,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors International Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD).