Madison Investment Holdings Position in Tjx Cos (TJX) Has Trimmed by $16.38 Million as Valuation Rose; Woodmont Investment Counsel Position in Southern Co (SO) Has Lowered by $727,464

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,301 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 106,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 309,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.71M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.26 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares to 296,617 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc reported 164,060 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 5,217 shares. Strs Ohio has 639,018 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Duff & Phelps Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2.00M shares. 1,000 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 14,341 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 45,212 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated owns 1,918 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 8,430 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 2.26M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Country Trust State Bank invested in 0.01% or 3,755 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Shares for $4.42 million were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. Shares for $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think NVR (NYSE:NVR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Share Price Is Down 71% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cowen: TJX Companies’ Value Proposition Improves If Chinese Tariffs Hit Retailers – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 79,317 shares to 515,621 shares, valued at $54.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH).