Madison Investment Holdings Position in T (TMUS) Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Ebix (EBIX) Stock Price Declined, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Cut Holding by $656,100

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 103,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65 million, down from 111,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.74 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 13,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 106,304 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, down from 119,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 256,457 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 51,330 shares to 735,944 shares, valued at $22.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 102,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 20.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.