Madison Investment Holdings Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined; Capital Investment Counsel Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $69.25. About 2.72M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 239,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 205,694 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75 million, down from 444,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 640,063 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.55 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

