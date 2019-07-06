Madison Investment Holdings Position in Diageo Plc (DEO) Has Lowered by $16.58 Million as Stock Rose; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stake Raised by Longwood Capital Partners Llc

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 192,478 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 101,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,605 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 133,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172.63. About 230,757 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bond (TLT) by 136,415 shares to 629,783 shares, valued at $79.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.