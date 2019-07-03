Madison Investment Holdings Position in Archer (ADM) Has Lowered by $14.75 Million as Stock Value Declined; St James Investment Company Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 1.49 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 69.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 343,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, down from 493,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.36M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 51,991 shares. Blair William And Co Il holds 0.02% or 66,257 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability owns 8,476 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Argi Investment Serv, a Kentucky-based fund reported 20,719 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 3,600 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo owns 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 17,736 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Farmers Bank holds 0.01% or 635 shares. 49,398 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 11,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 260,437 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.02 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 0.79% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 75,000 shares.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $387.35M for 15.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An A+ In Our Agricultural Portfolio: Archer Daniels Midland Co. – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADM powers 6% as BMO upgrades, CEO Luciano buys $1M in shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. 23,657 shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R, worth $1.00 million on Monday, April 29. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,456 shares to 56,016 shares, valued at $55.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 38,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,589 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).