Madison Investment Holdings Maintains Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Raised Holding in Office Depot (ODP) by $323,250

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.30M market cap company. The stock increased 11.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 10.47M shares traded or 104.16% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 25,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 936,590 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.23M, up from 910,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 4.07 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 35,802 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 279,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv has 45,195 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pinebridge LP reported 647,208 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 21,046 shares. Indexiq Advsr reported 424,493 shares. California-based Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.54% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 1.24 million shares. Systematic Management LP invested in 0.04% or 307,835 shares. 2.03M were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Los Angeles Equity Research Inc holds 0% or 55,791 shares in its portfolio. Element Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 61,829 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 28,074 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 191 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV) by 378,185 shares to 363,470 shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 113,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,666 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).