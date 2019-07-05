Madison Investment Holdings Lowered Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake; KOSE TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (KOSCF) Shorts Increased By 14.55%

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 3,600 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 13.69%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 192,120 shares with $24.18 million value, down from 195,720 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 444,944 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

KOSE CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:KOSCF) had an increase of 14.55% in short interest. KOSCF’s SI was 215,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.55% from 188,300 shares previously. It closed at $168.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $333.37M for 28.59 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD) stake by 159,677 shares to 964,306 valued at $50.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 147,670 shares and now owns 702,605 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $132 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity. The insider WALL PETER R sold $117,761.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 52,200 shares. Johnson Finance Gru owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 10,645 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 323,641 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 183 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca accumulated 2,424 shares. 24,087 were reported by Creative Planning. Icon Advisers Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sterling Strategies holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,562 shares. 5,005 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Renaissance Limited Liability invested in 407,300 shares. Opus Cap Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,301 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.15% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Communications has invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

KOSÃ‰ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. The company has market cap of $9.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Cosmetics and Cosmetaries. It currently has negative earnings. It provides makeup, skincare, nail care, and hair care products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners.