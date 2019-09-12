Madison Investment Holdings Lowered Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $11.48 Million; Dafna Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Biotelemetry (BEAT)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 138,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 383,162 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.12 million, down from 521,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 3.08 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 45,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 143,277 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6,158 shares to 150,747 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 113,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 870,684 shares. 138,503 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability. Iberiabank stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,602 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt reported 1.32% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pennsylvania invested in 102,030 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 628,332 shares. 160,856 are owned by Amalgamated Bancshares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 20,238 shares. Fincl Advisory Incorporated reported 3,398 shares stake. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,217 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Il stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Williams Jones Lc holds 10,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.74 million for 33.14 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 302,940 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,109 shares. 17,424 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 4,717 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas owns 5,818 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP reported 2,310 shares. Axa accumulated 5,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Prtn Inc stated it has 4,230 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 261,896 shares. Advisors Asset Inc holds 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 14,848 shares. 322,398 are held by Hood River Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pitcairn invested 0.03% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 160,361 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 128,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Llc invested in 0% or 70,811 shares.