Madison Investment Holdings Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.12 Million; Market Value Rose; Check Capital Management Has Trimmed Suncor (SU) Stake by $1.25 Million

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 40,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.55M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 1.49 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 5,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 101,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.06 million, down from 106,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.25. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Glob Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 70,517 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Company Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 6,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 688,247 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1,167 shares. Bender Robert & Associates holds 0.57% or 5,566 shares. Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Management Limited has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 5,168 were accumulated by First Business Ser Incorporated. The California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 2.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tcw Inc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 608,452 shares. 108,358 are held by Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability. Paragon Capital Mngmt has invested 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,266 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company has 4,663 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23,257 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $104.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 237,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,928 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.45 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Keep AutoZone Stock on Your â€˜Buyâ€™ List – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $922.32M for 13.46 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Alert: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy on the Saudi Oil Supply Shock – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks at Bargain-Basement Prices – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Suncor Energy to invest C$1.4B in cogeneration at Oil Sands Base Plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Drone Attacks in Saudi Arabia Boosted Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 23, 2019.