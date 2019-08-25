Madison Investment Holdings Lowered Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $6.20 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Upped by $80.10 Million Its Position

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.04 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 74,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 275,329 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90 million, down from 350,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 09/03/2018 – Merck’s Rebif Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Limited has invested 1.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited stated it has 4.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 69,076 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 20,113 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Marietta Prtnrs Limited Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,712 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weitz Incorporated owns 15,500 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maryland Capital Mgmt accumulated 4.06% or 18,428 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 60,255 shares. Valinor Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 5.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,450 were accumulated by West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Discovery Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ct has 12,180 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Doliver Lp owns 765 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Group Limited Liability Com holds 8,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hourglass Cap Llc invested in 0.17% or 6,952 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc stated it has 3.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 523,884 are held by Haverford. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 7,074 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 12.99M shares. Patten Grp has 25,341 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Hawaii owns 116,067 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 1.55% or 214,286 shares. 3,470 were reported by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Transamerica Financial Advsrs holds 12 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd has invested 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Janney Capital Mgmt Lc owns 16,364 shares. Private Advisor Group Llc holds 215,977 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 4,158 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 73,526 shares to 888,432 shares, valued at $36.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX).