Madison Investment Holdings Lowered By $14.14 Million Its Aes Corp/Va (AES) Holding; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Aes Corp/Va (AES) stake by 44.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 785,450 shares as Aes Corp/Va (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 988,375 shares with $17.87M value, down from 1.77M last quarter. Aes Corp/Va now has $9.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 3.29 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 10.43M shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 20.69 million shares with $878.71M value, down from 31.12M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $189.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 15.46 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,875 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hexavest Inc stated it has 4.60 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. British Columbia invested in 0.08% or 517,747 shares. Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,569 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 0.45% or 3.92M shares. Argi Svcs Limited Liability Company accumulated 57,227 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hartford Invest stated it has 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Citigroup accumulated 2.11M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Daiwa Group Incorporated accumulated 28,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Stoneridge Inv Partners Limited Liability Company has 95,893 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 190,331 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Markston Intll Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,800 shares. 1.16M are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 25,905 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity. Shares for $41.58 million were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 20.53% above currents $14.66 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, February 28. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) stake by 4,089 shares to 19,473 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nestle Sa (NSRGY) stake by 45,433 shares and now owns 286,469 shares. Liberty Broadband Corp was raised too.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) stake by 224,521 shares to 3.10 million valued at $80.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped American International Group I (NYSE:AIG) stake by 2.35M shares and now owns 24.92 million shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) was raised too.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.