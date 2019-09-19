Madison Investment Holdings Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Position by $10.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $2.34 Million; Stock Value Rose

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 202,458 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19 million, up from 183,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.65. About 2.29M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 58,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,315 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 75,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.77. About 1.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 10,192 shares to 292,113 shares, valued at $25.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 18,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,140 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10,249 shares to 378,661 shares, valued at $31.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Treasury Bond Et (SHV) by 2,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

