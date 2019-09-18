Madison Investment Holdings Lifted Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding By $553,900; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 4,775 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 612,338 shares with $71.47M value, up from 607,563 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $28.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 436,938 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ashland has $8700 highest and $8200 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 9.29% above currents $77.47 stock price. Ashland had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8200 target in Friday, June 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Buckingham Research. See Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) latest ratings:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 46.92 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

Among 5 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $106 lowest target. $117.50’s average target is -1.36% below currents $119.12 stock price. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 22. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $106 target in Friday, March 22 report.