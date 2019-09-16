Madison Investment Holdings Lifted Its Cdw Corp/De (CDW) Holding by $811,188 as Share Value Rose; Comcast (CMCSA) Stake Upped by Bluespruce Investments Lp

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (CDW) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 7,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 885,791 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.32 million, up from 878,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 957,505 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 5.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.50 million, up from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 484,723 shares to 279,773 shares, valued at $19.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 138,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,505 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr has 3.00 million shares. Advisor Prtnrs Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 0% or 39,395 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 674,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 45,620 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.62 million shares. Cipher Capital LP has 0.21% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 22,101 shares. 575,949 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 12 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications holds 0.02% or 9,548 shares. Makaira Prtnrs Lc invested 14.74% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 0% or 88,639 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 24,752 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.5% or 25,100 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest reported 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

