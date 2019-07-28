Madison Investment Holdings Lifted Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $11.64 Million as Market Value Declined; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Cut Its Stake in Credicorp LTD (BAP) as Market Value Declined

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 161,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78M, up from 649,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.71M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 104,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 585,744 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.55M, down from 690,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $229.59. About 164,185 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million. Shares for $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 62,726 shares to 412,671 shares, valued at $22.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 309,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 272,316 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $515.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH).

