Madison Investment Holdings Lifted By $3.64 Million Its Brown (BF.B) Position; RENESAS ELECTRONICS JAPAN (RNECF) SI Increased By 21.51%

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP JAPAN (OTCMKTS:RNECF) had an increase of 21.51% in short interest. RNECF’s SI was 4.33 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.51% from 3.56 million shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 2062 days are for RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP JAPAN (OTCMKTS:RNECF)’s short sellers to cover RNECF’s short positions. It closed at $6.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Brown (BF.B) stake by 28.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 66,244 shares as Brown (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 300,236 shares with $16.64M value, up from 233,992 last quarter. Brown now has $29.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 992,667 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

Renesas Electronics Corporation engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.43 billion. The firm offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, smart analog ICs, secure microcomputer units, software and tools, power MOSFETs, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, intelligent power devices, triac and thyristor devices, transistors, diodes, power management ICs, analog ICs for automotive, analog and mixed signal ICs and graphic controllers, general-purpose linear ICs, and general-purpose logic devices. It has a 14.93 P/E ratio. It also offers USB power delivery, USB ASSP, RF devices, optoelectronics, memory products, package technology solutions, and ROM ordering solutions, as well as LSIs for automotive, factory automation, and communications and mobile devices.

