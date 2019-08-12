Madison Investment Holdings Lifted Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $2.64 Million; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Declined, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lifted by $5.75 Million Its Holding

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 9.65 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, up from 44,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $185.8. About 364,500 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 12,285 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

