Madison Investment Holdings Increases Position in Glacier Bancorp (GBCI); Lafayette Investments Has Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake as Shares Rose

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 8.76M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 13,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 726,245 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.45M, up from 712,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 93,728 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 254,352 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $91.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713,050 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.76 million shares or 0.35% more from 62.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps stated it has 9,374 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% or 344 shares. Strs Ohio holds 9,300 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 10,245 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 25,686 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 869 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 21,186 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 29,431 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Sector Pension Investment Board has 186,708 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 5,054 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 25,105 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt owns 17,600 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). First Foundation Advsr reported 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $282.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

