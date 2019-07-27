Madison Investment Holdings Holds Stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI); As Fox Cl A (FOXA) Market Value Were Volatile, Karpas Strategies Lowered Holding

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 2.67 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 10/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: European Commission raids British headquarters of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox; reason unknown – UK’s; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 27/04/2018 – ValueAct’s Jeffrey Ubben Leaves 21st Century Fox’s Board; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 01/05/2018 – FOX News Channel Continues Its Reign as the Most-Watched Cable News Network for 196 Consecutive Months in Total Day and; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Living In: Brooklyn Heights: 19th-Century Streets and 21st-Century Changes

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 9,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,051 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.58M, up from 307,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02 million shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4,267 shares to 330,846 shares, valued at $65.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,700 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Hospitality REIT Has Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. 18,350 shares were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS, worth $2.26M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 730,000 shares. Kings Point Mngmt owns 48,328 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). South State reported 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Victory Cap Incorporated reported 7,703 shares stake. Da Davidson invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Schroder Inv Gru holds 3,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 1.92% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 169,417 shares. Argent Trust Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 15,995 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,404 shares. London Of Virginia owns 1.62M shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 0.24% or 168,082 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bb&T holds 0.37% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 163,133 shares. Caprock Gru Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,798 shares.