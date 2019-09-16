Madison Investment Holdings Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Decreased by $7.39 Million as Valuation Declined; First Merchants Continues to Hold Position in Comcast Class A Com (CMCSA)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 53,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 152,553 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25 million, down from 205,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.74. About 2.34M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A Com (CMCSA) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 106,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51M, up from 97,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 7.65M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM) by 32,891 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $116.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 73,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15.42M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Llc invested in 1.34% or 97,207 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs LP has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Advisory Group has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northeast Financial Consultants reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amica Mutual Insurance Com accumulated 97,176 shares. 8,700 were accumulated by Birinyi Assoc Inc. Asset Management One Com Limited holds 1.12% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Somerset Company holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,372 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has 175,719 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 5.61M shares or 6.7% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp reported 3.08 million shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc reported 298,400 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,369 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.22 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) by 6,591 shares to 19,184 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 6,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,098 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

