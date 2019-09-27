Madison Investment Holdings Holding In Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL) Was Lifted; Skba Capital Management Position in Packaging Amer (PKG) Decreased by $4.95 Million as Share Value Rose

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 43,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.62M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 253,906 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.15 million, down from 127,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $105.62. About 146,856 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technolog (VGT) by 175,299 shares to 203,201 shares, valued at $42.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 183,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,277 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Emerging Asia Pacific (GMF).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.80 million for 13.82 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.