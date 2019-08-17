Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $2.40 Million; Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 20,523 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 290,504 shares with $34.26 million value, down from 311,027 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 46 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 35 decreased and sold their positions in Olympic Steel Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 7.12 million shares, down from 7.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Olympic Steel Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 31 Increased: 34 New Position: 12.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bank Tru Co invested 3.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Limited holds 2.7% or 47,403 shares in its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 821,130 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt reported 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dakota Wealth Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,306 shares. Everence Management reported 180,021 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 2.90M shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Coho Prtn Ltd has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Cap Partners holds 2.21% or 40,087 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M Kraus & invested in 87,932 shares or 6.06% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3.23 million shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) stake by 28,247 shares to 603,042 valued at $32.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 48,981 shares and now owns 620,154 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) CEO Rick Marabito on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nabriva Therapeutics Provides Update on the Planned Resubmission of the New Drug Application for Intravenous CONTEPOâ„¢ (fosfomycin) for Injection – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Olympic Steel Announces EZ-Dumper® Asset Acquisition – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Olympic Steel, Inc. for 77,274 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 31,976 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 151,890 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 56,823 shares.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $118.74 million. It operates in three divisions: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. It has a 8.62 P/E ratio. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $125,505 activity.

The stock increased 2.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 43,912 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) has declined 43.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel Declares Dividend of 2c; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 15/03/2018 – Olympic gold medalist Meagan Duhamel joins Humane Society International/Canada in calling for an end to inherently cruel dog meat trade; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Net $7.63M; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals; 12/03/2018 Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 22/04/2018 – DJ Olympic Steel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEUS); 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Olympic Steel; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Olympic Steel