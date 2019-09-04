Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake by $450,000 as Market Value Rose; As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Shares Rose, Sei Investments Company Has Lowered Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 192,120 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18 million, down from 195,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.5. About 1.15 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 27,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 60,179 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 87,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.36. About 172,389 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 30,903 shares to 324,106 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 181,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57M for 51.05 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 45,384 shares to 110,106 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 188,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).