Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $10.37 Million as Stock Value Declined; Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted Its 3M Company (MMM) Position by $515,430

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 113,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 444,666 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.50 million, down from 558,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 4.62M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96M, up from 88,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 1.45 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,833 shares. Punch And Assoc Mngmt Inc owns 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,482 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc holds 16,612 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 37,981 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 1.05% or 68,408 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Tru Communications Na accumulated 16,312 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 745,211 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisor Partners Llc stated it has 23,277 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv reported 50,014 shares. Kwmg Ltd has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wallington Asset Management Ltd Company has 3.71% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 68,260 shares. Holderness Investments stated it has 4,558 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. The insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M. 4,220 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. Bauman James L also sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 9,904 shares to 55,410 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Editas Medicine Inc Com by 27,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors International Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16,989 shares to 715,567 shares, valued at $54.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.