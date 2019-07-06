Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $34.41 Million; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Value Declined, Holder Greystone Managed Investments Boosted Its Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 465,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 521,464 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.77 million, down from 986,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 30,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 73.17% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Inv Of America holds 226,067 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 540,238 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited has 132,057 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 2.07% or 117,830 shares in its portfolio. 766,595 were reported by Hs Mngmt Partners Limited Liability. Narwhal Management invested 0.95% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fiduciary Com stated it has 88,582 shares. Invesco Limited has 14.68M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cape Ann State Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,726 shares. Dillon And stated it has 109,973 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.76% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Burns J W & Inc New York owns 1.62% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 89,417 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 196,962 shares in its portfolio. Btr Management invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Whitnell & Communications invested 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 89,335 shares to 95,130 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

