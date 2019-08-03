Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Alpine Investment Management Upped Centurylink (CTL) Stake

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 1859.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 115.80 million shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 122.03M shares with $10.18 billion value, up from 6.23M last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 42.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 280,634 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 379,262 shares with $16.11 million value, down from 659,896 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $211.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Among 11 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 19 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 14. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. Moffett Nathanson upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5. UBS downgraded the shares of CTL in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by CFRA to “Hold”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp stated it has 312,208 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Company has 2,815 shares. Fairfax Fincl Holdg Can owns 2.36M shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 14,993 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,501 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Whittier owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,110 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 247,316 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lpl Fin Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 14,688 shares. 41 are owned by Lenox Wealth Management. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 14,360 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc stated it has 183,570 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 65,685 shares. At Comml Bank has 20,030 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Natl Tru holds 0.68% or 159,844 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation reported 62,809 shares stake. Northstar Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12,002 shares. Sarl stated it has 36,300 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1.57% stake. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,945 shares. 59,979 are owned by Trust Of Virginia Va. Eaton Vance owns 4.63M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 142,517 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 12.46 million were reported by Amer Century Cos. Sanders Ltd invested in 3.75% or 18.14M shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe (EFAV) stake by 316,591 shares to 838,540 valued at $60.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 48,981 shares and now owns 620,154 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.