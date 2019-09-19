Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $7.39 Million as Stock Price Declined; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Lifted by $5.12 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 20,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 783,868 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.54M, up from 763,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $257.52. About 731,993 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 53,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 152,553 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25M, down from 205,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 4.31 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 421,488 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $317.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 74,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.