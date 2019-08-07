Madison Investment Holdings Has Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $618,379 as Valuation Declined; Third Avenue Management Has Upped Position in Visteon Corp. (VC) by $2.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 10,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 776,154 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.89 million, up from 765,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46 million shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 368,699 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore has 35,824 shares. Prudential Plc stated it has 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vestor Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 162,671 shares. 11,034 are owned by Chilton Ltd Liability Co. Mig Capital Ltd invested in 0.03% or 3,993 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.04M shares. Capital Ca invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Millennium Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Inspirion Wealth Advisors stated it has 4,033 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 147,950 are held by Montag A And Associates. Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natl Asset stated it has 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company reported 344,078 shares. Hills Bancshares Trust holds 27,927 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Ser Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 3,840 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 77,302 shares to 280,296 shares, valued at $53.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,002 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication accumulated 24 shares. Dean Cap Mgmt reported 7,105 shares stake. Paloma has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 2,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 2.57 million shares. 88,257 are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. Amer Group holds 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 56,467 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 672,249 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 2,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 4,976 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Private Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.55% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 348,552 shares.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Even in a Crypto Winter, Venture Capitalists Are Thriving – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $21.93 Per Share as of June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “OPay raises $50 million from investors including IDG Capital, Sequoia China, Source Code Capital and Opera – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. The insider MANZO ROBERT bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020.