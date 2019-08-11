Madison Investment Holdings Has Lifted Markel (MKL) Holding by $1.45 Million; Valuation Rose; Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) as Stock Rose

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 1,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 56,016 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.81M, up from 54,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.63. About 30,517 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 30,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 266,941 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 297,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 710,635 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 280,634 shares to 379,262 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 22,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,588 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 250 shares. 8 are held by Synovus Financial. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Zacks Investment Mgmt invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Epoch Invest Prtn stated it has 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,580 shares stake. 5,648 were reported by D E Shaw &. 938,984 were reported by Blackrock. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 320 shares. Quantitative Inv Lc has 800 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 32 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 0.2% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). World Asset Inc reported 400 shares stake. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5,478 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 427,945 shares to 838,145 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

