Madison Investment Holdings Has Lifted Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Position By $16.10 Million; Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) SI Decreased By 9.56%

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 26.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 147,670 shares as Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 702,605 shares with $76.91 million value, up from 554,935 last quarter. Lowe’s Cos Inc now has $72.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 2.45M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) had a decrease of 9.56% in short interest. LNTH’s SI was 950,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.56% from 1.05M shares previously. With 404,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s short sellers to cover LNTH’s short positions. The SI to Lantheus Holdings Inc’s float is 2.58%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 146,567 shares traded. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has risen 70.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNTH News: 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q EPS 21c; 23/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 21/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lantheus Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNTH); 09/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q Rev $82.6M; 12/03/2018 Lantheus Presents New Data on Novel Cardiac PET Imaging Agent LMI 1195 in Development for the Diagnostic Assessment of Ischemic; 12/03/2018 – LANTHEUS: AGENT SHOWS COMPARABLE MEASURE VS. PET WITH C11 HED

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $828.09 million. The Company’s principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. It has a 21.43 P/E ratio. The firm also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 0.31% or 6,601 shares. Pershing Square Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 15.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). M Secs holds 7,114 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2,702 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co owns 4,068 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 49,950 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com reported 2.89% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 155,829 shares. Lionstone Limited Liability Corporation holds 190,400 shares or 9.53% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 54,639 shares. Perkins Coie Company owns 1,004 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Montecito Bank & Trust & holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,677 shares. Beacon Financial Grp Inc accumulated 27,315 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 741,682 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 26.40% above currents $92 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $123 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.